Former Ormond Beach police officer accused of drunk driving, marijuana possession

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A former Ormond Beach police officer was arrested after Flagler County deputies said he was involved in a crash while allegedly driving drunk Sunday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Brenton Hodge, 55, is facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, jail records show.
According to FCSO, deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 1 at Seminole Woods Boulevard. Hodge was sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Nissan with severe damage to the rear, deputies said.
Deputies said they could smell alcohol on his breath, that his eyes were bloodshot and there were several beer cans scattered on the floor of his car.
Deputies said when they questioned Hodge, he flashed his wallet and badge and told deputies he was a retired Ormond Beach police officer.
After paramedics arrived, deputies said they saw Hodge try to conceal a clear plastic bag down the front of his blue jeans, which contained several smaller bags of marijuana.
“As a former law enforcement officer, he should be well aware of the dangers of drinking and driving,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.
The driver of the other car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, deputies said.
Hodge is being held at the Flagler County Jail in lieu of $3,500 bail.
