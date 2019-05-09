Former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of touching students facing new charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching young students is facing three new charges in two new cases, according to court documents released Thursday.
This brings the number of charges against Syed Yaseen Asher to 15.
Asher worked at several Osceola County schools, including Boggy Creek Elementary.
READ: Detectives speak with girl about Osceola County substitute teacher accused of touching students
Channel 9 is looking into whether the new charges mean there are more victims.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for live updates.
2 new cases were filed today against former @Osceolaschools substitute teacher Syed Yaseen Asher. He’s now looking at 15 charges. Trying to confirm with @OsceolaSheriff if this means more victims. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/f7ssCNP1Os— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 9, 2019
