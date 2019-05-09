  • Former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of touching students facing new charges

    By: Sarah Wilson , Cierra Putman

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching young students is facing three new charges in two new cases, according to court documents released Thursday.

    This brings the number of charges against Syed Yaseen Asher to 15.

    Asher worked at several Osceola County schools, including Boggy Creek Elementary.

    Channel 9 is looking into whether the new charges mean there are more victims.

