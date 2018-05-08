0 Former Rockledge officer who shot unarmed teen pleads guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Rockledge police officer who shot a teen burglary suspect in 2016 has agreed to plead guilty to one count of culpable negligence.

Nick Galluzzi appeared in a Brevard County courtroom Tuesday morning.

The incident began when officers responded to the area of Hawk and Cogswell streets Dec. 1 after receiving reports from residents that two people were breaking into cars, police said.

Read: Rockledge officer involved in shooting of teen burglary suspect, resigns from department

The accused suspects took off in a white Toyota Corolla and at some point, rammed a police car.

The two accused suspects later crashed into a ditch and a 17-year-old got out of the car and was shot by Galluzi who said the teen moved his hand.

Raw: Rockledge officer-involved shooting body camera video

Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reviewed body camera video of the incident and determined the teen was not armed, on the ground and had his hands in the air.

Galluzzi resigned from the police department in December 2016.

Galluzzi will serve 12 months probation and will surrender his law enforcement credentials.

The courtroom is full of supporters for Nick Galluzzi. Some of them are sharing statements with the court. The teen he shot has exited the courtroom. He tells me the shooting has changed his life and the lives of his family. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/TbbrDLrDnm — Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) May 8, 2018

#Breaking: Former Rockledge Police Cpl. Nick Galluzzi agrees to plead guilty to a count of culpable negligence in shooting of teen suspect in December of 2016. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/K6c4BbykoL — Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) May 8, 2018

