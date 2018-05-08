  • Former Rockledge officer who shot unarmed teen pleads guilty

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Rockledge police officer who shot a teen burglary suspect in 2016 has agreed to plead guilty to one count of culpable negligence.

    Nick Galluzzi appeared in a Brevard County courtroom Tuesday morning.

    The incident began when officers responded to the area of Hawk and Cogswell streets Dec. 1 after receiving reports from residents that two people were breaking into cars, police said.

    The accused suspects took off in a white Toyota Corolla and at some point, rammed a police car.

    The two accused suspects later crashed into a ditch and a 17-year-old got out of the car and was shot by Galluzi who said the teen moved his hand.

    Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reviewed body camera video of the incident and determined the teen was not armed, on the ground and had his hands in the air.

    Galluzzi resigned from the police department in December 2016.

    Galluzzi will serve 12 months probation and will surrender his law enforcement credentials.

