Former tenant sues Good Samaritan Village after signing untranslated legal documents

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former tenant of the Good Samaritan Village is suing the complex for violating the Fair Housing Act.

The woman, who speaks Spanish, claims when the Kissimmee complex was underwater after Hurricane Ian, staff encouraged her to sign legal documents without offering to translate anything.

She claims they told her signing the documents would allow her to get her security deposit back.

However, they allegedly did not tell her it would prevent her from suing them.

The woman’s attorneys did not say how much money they are seeking in damages.

The Good Samaritan Society said it does not comment on pending legal proceedings.

