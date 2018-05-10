0 Former UCF student armed with military-style rifles deported

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former University of Central Florida student armed with heavy-duty military-style rifles who displayed “disturbing behavior” was deported to China, investigators with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday.

Wenliang Sun, 26, a citizen of China, was arrested Feb. 7 by Homeland Security Investigations when his nonimmigrant status was terminated.

He had been enrolled as a nonimmigrant F-1 international student in an academic and cultural program at UCF that prepares international students for success at colleges in the U.S., according to investigators.

Sun’s nonimmigrant status was terminated for noncompliance with regulations unrelated to his purchase of high-powered firearms. As an F-1 international student, he was required to attend classes, which he did not.

“This removal is the final step in the process where local and federal law enforcement worked together to ensure this individual did not have the opportunity to commit an atrocity,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director for the Miami Field Office of ICE said in a news release.

University staff members went to the UCF Police Department on Feb. 1 to report that they noticed a dramatic change in Sun’s appearance and behavior, according to a report.

“The ‘See Something, Say Something’ message worked on every level,” said UCF Police Chief Richard Beary. “People noticed a distressing change in this young man, and they alerted UCFPD. Our detectives investigated and elevated their concerns to our federal partners, who took swift and appropriate action. Safety is truly a team effort, and it is through vigilance and partnership that we create a more secure community for each other.”

“Law enforcement and the concerned community in this case, showed that the campaign for ‘See Something, Say Something’ is much more than just words,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCrary. “With partnerships between the community and law enforcement, sharing a common concern for the communities we live in, we can reduce violent crime, mitigate dangerous situations, and save lives.”

An immigration judge ordered Sun be sent back to China March 21 for not complying with the terms of his nonimmigrant status.

Under the terms of the judge's order, Sun is not allowed to return to the country for at least 10 years.

