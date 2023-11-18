Former volunteer football coach in Ocala accused of molesting girl for years, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A former volunteer football coach at an Ocala high school is in jail after he was accused of molesting a minor.

Deputies said a young girl told them Jarrell Wilkerson had been molesting her for years.

Marion County schools said Wilkerson used to volunteer as a coach for the Vanguard High School junior varsity football program.

Read: Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs

Officials immediately barred him from school property after they learned about the accusations weeks ago.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group