Foundation honors Lake County deputies attacked in deadly ambush

LADY LAKE, Fla. — A local foundation honored the Lake County deputies who were ambushed while responding to a service call in Eustis last August.

That ambush claimed the life of Master Deputy Bradley Link. Deputies Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano were severely injured.

Julie Sulpizio is currently in jail awaiting a competency hearing. She is accused of playing a role in the deadly attack by luring the deputies to her home.

Investigators say when deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the neighborhood, Link and another deputy entered the back of a house and were met with gunfire.

Link was fatally shot several times.

Deputies say Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored those deputies for their bravery and sacrifice at its post-golf awards dinner in Lady Lake Thursday.

“For all their work, everything the do, we want them to know Tunnel to Towers will never forget and we’re here to support them,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation volunteer director John Manning.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders and Gold Star families

