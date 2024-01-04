Four local elected officials resign due to new requirements

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new state requirement for local elected officials has led to at least four resignations in two Volusia County cities.

It’s known as form six and it forces city leaders to disclose in-depth financial information.

State leaders, County council members and sheriffs in Florida, all fill out these forms.

At the local level, leaders have said it’s not relevant especially because they don’t get paid much to be in their positions.

Bill O’Connor was a council member in Orange City for seven years and was planning to run for Mayor.

He was joined by Cassandra Jones in his decision to step down.

“They want me to register, or list everything I own that’s over a thousand dollars. That means guns, jewelry, everything. It is ridiculous,” said O’Connor.

Over in Daytona Beach Shores, Vice Mayor Mel Lindauer and Commissioner Richard Bryan made the same move.

O’Connor believes sharing the information in a small city, is a safety issue.

“Everything we own that’s over $1,000 is now available for the general public. Sorry, for the $10,000 I made a year being a council member, it wasn’t worth it,” said O’Connor.

Anyone who did not want to disclose finances would have had to resign by the first of the year. All remaining members will now have to fill out the form.

