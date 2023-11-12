FPL customers to see lower prices next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light customers can expect a drop in their bills.

That’s because the utility says the cost of restoring electricity after hurricanes Ian and Nicole was lower than expected.

In September, FPL proposed lowering the amount of storm costs passed along to customers.

State regulators approved that proposal on Saturday.

That is going to impact bills from January through March.

FPL customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month can expect to save about $8.

©2023 Cox Media Group