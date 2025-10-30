Free car maintenance workshop at the West Branch Library in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A free car maintenance workshop will be held at the West Branch Library in Longwood this weekend.

The event takes place on Nov. 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering valuable skills for both teens and adults.

The workshop will be led by a county technician who will teach participants essential car maintenance skills, including checking tire pressure, filling up fluids, and jumping a battery.

This event is designed to empower attendees with the knowledge to perform basic car services themselves.

The workshop is open to both teens and adults, making it an excellent opportunity for young drivers and seasoned car owners alike to learn more about maintaining their vehicles.

Participants can register for the workshop online, ensuring easy access to this informative session.

