Freight train crashes into SUV parked on tracks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A freight train hit an SUV that was parked on the tracks early Thursday in Orlando.
Related Headlines
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at the Alden Road and Orange Avenue railroad crossing.
The CSX train was heading south when it struck the back of the SUV.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I hope you die,' shooting victim's family tells killer during sentencing
- Hotel to pay ex-dishwasher $21M for being forced to work Sundays
- High school football star arrested at school on murder charges
- Hemp vs. marijuana: What's the difference?
Traffic was blocked for nearly 2 1/2 hours while crews investigated the crash.
“We had to go all around back roads. (There were) 10 to 12 people stuck over there,” a driver said.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities have not said whether they knew why the SUV was parked on the tracks, or who it belongs to.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}