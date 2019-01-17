  • Freight train crashes into SUV parked on tracks in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A freight train hit an SUV that was parked on the tracks early Thursday in Orlando.

     

    Related Headlines

    The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at the Alden Road and Orange Avenue railroad crossing.

     

    The CSX train was heading south when it struck the back of the SUV.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Traffic was blocked for nearly 2 1/2 hours while crews investigated the crash.

     

    “We had to go all around back roads. (There were) 10 to 12 people stuck over there,” a driver said.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

    Authorities have not said whether they knew why the SUV was parked on the tracks, or who it belongs to.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories