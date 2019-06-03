French bulldog named Fig, 3-week-old puppies stolen from Winter Haven home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - There is another case of stolen puppies in Polk County, and the Sheriff’’s Office is hoping the community can help bring them home.
“Hey FB fans and social media sleuths - we need your help with another stolen puppy case! You helped us solve the last one we posted here, and we know you'll help us with this one,” the department said in a Facebook post.
A 3-year-old black and white French bulldog named Fig and her 3-week-old puppies were stolen Saturday from a home on the 200 block of Escambia Drive SE in Winter Haven. The burglary happened sometime between noon and 6 p.m., deputies said.
“The approximate value of mama dog is $2,500,” the post said. “The puppies are of course priceless.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Central District at 863-297-1100. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on Submit A Tip, or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.
Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
