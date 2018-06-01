Friday brings the heat: 90s, storms and a hot weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The tropics are quiet on the first day of the 2018 hurricane season, but it’s starting on a hot note.
Related Headlines
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the day, but thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoon, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area
The heat is on! pic.twitter.com/1NT0F6VHdo— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 1, 2018
Shields said there is a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms similar to Thursday, with a high of 91.
Read: How to stock up for hurricane season without paying sales tax
Heating up next through next week! 90s! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/pIbaNBEQEr— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 31, 2018
The heat stays around through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low to mid 90s with only a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on TV 27 to get certified meteorologist Brian Shields' forecast and track traffic delays with Racquel Asa.
Changes to the rain pattern heading into this weekend. Rain chance dips to 30% Saturday & Sunday.#drier #hotter #FLwx pic.twitter.com/bCy34THkyw— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 31, 2018
Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}