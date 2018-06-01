  • Friday brings the heat: 90s, storms and a hot weekend

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The tropics are quiet on the first day of the 2018 hurricane season, but it’s starting on a hot note.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the day, but thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoon, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area

     

     

    Shields said there is a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms similar to Thursday, with a high of 91.

    Read: How to stock up for hurricane season without paying sales tax

     

    The heat stays around through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low to mid 90s with only a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on TV 27 to get certified meteorologist Brian Shields' forecast and track traffic delays with Racquel Asa.

     

     

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Friday brings the heat: 90s, storms and a hot weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who escaped Lake County prison in stolen…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Everybody fasten their seat belts': In-flight scare for plane arriving…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Changes could be coming to Orange Co. road with dangerous past

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thursday thunderstorms: Tracking the next round of wet weather