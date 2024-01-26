Friday: Last chance to see this iconic Walt Disney World show before revamp

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Friday is your last chance to catch a classic show at Walt Disney World.

The current version of the Country Bear Jamboree is shutting down at Magic Kingdom.

The Frontierland attraction opened with the park in 1971.

But the iconic attraction won’t be gone for good.

It will be updated with brand new songs from popular Disney movies with a country twist.

The revamped show is set to open this summer.

