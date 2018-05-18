0 Friday flood threat: Showers & storms return

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:30 a.m.

Central Florida is in for a wet and stormy end to the work week.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

The day will start with a few morning showers, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, and then the afternoon will bring widespread rain and storms.

Isolated flooding is possible, especially in neighborhoods that have seen almost 10 inches of rain this week.

Shields said the weekend will be wet as well. Stay one step ahead of the weather this weekend with the free WFTV weather app.

Shields also said Central Florida is not out of the woods after this weekend: tropical development in the Caribbean is possible late next week.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Tropical development is possible in the Caribbean late next week.

meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast:

