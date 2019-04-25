Friday's episodes of 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune' rescheduled for Saturday night

FRIDAY NIGHT PROGRAMMING CHANGE: "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" have been rescheduled to air Saturday night due to the NFL draft.
Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air Saturday at 11:30 p.m. after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Friday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air afterward at 12:00 a.m.
Saturday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air at its scheduled time: 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, a record-breaking contestant has passed the $1 million mark on “Jeopardy!”
James Holzhauer, a sports gambler from Las Vegas, has already made history on the show after beating the one-day record winnings by scoring more than $131,000.
The 34-year-old is willing to risk big time sums of money, which has already landed him in the “Jeopardy!” record book.
