Friday: SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Friday.

The 22 satellites will be atop a Falcon 9 rocket that’s scheduled to launch from our Space Coast at 6:39 p.m.

SpaceX originally planned for a Thursday evening liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but pushed the launch back by a day.

Now targeting Friday, September 29 for Falcon 9's launch of @Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2023

At last report, the company said weather conditions were 40% favorable for Friday’s launch and that three backup opportunities would be available between 7:34 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

