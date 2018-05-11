  • Frog zaps out power to hundreds of Kissimmee residents

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A frog that was climbing a utility pole knocked out power to more than 800 customers Friday morning.

    The Cuban tree frog climbed a pole outside a Kissimmee Utility Authority substation around 4 a.m. and came in contact with high-voltage electrical equipment, a spokesperson said. The substation is located near the Kissimmee Rose Hill cemetery.

    807 customers in the Mill Run area had no power until around 5:30 a.m. The frog did not survive.

     

