Frog zaps out power to hundreds of Kissimmee residents

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A frog that was climbing a utility pole knocked out power to more than 800 customers Friday morning.
The Cuban tree frog climbed a pole outside a Kissimmee Utility Authority substation around 4 a.m. and came in contact with high-voltage electrical equipment, a spokesperson said. The substation is located near the Kissimmee Rose Hill cemetery.
Related Headlines
807 customers in the Mill Run area had no power until around 5:30 a.m. The frog did not survive.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}