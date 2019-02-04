From the WFTV archive: "The Bundy Verdict: Guilty" special report from 1979

MIAMI, Fla. - With a new Netflix documentary released last month and a biopic starring Zac Efron coming out this year, Ted Bundy is back in the headlines as people rediscover the gruesome case.
Bundy confessed to killing more than two dozen women and was executed in Florida in 1989. He was tried in Miami in 1979 and found guilty.
WFTV produced a 22-minute long special report on the trial, which you can watch above.
Bundy biopic
The first official trailer for Ted Bundy biopic, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," was released last week.
The movie, directed by filmmaker Joe Berlinger, stars Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy, and centers on Bundy's relationship with his girlfriend, Liz Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins.
Voltage Pictures released the trailer one day before it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. A nationwide release date has not been set.
The trailer came out a day after Netflix released its four-part docuseries, "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," which also was directed by Berlinger. It featured archival footage and never-before-heard audio recordings.
Netflix documentary
"I mean, I'm not an animal, and I'm not crazy. And I don't have a split personality," Bundy said in one of the recordings in the trailer. "I mean I'm just a normal individual."
The series was directed by filmmaker Joe Berlinger, who is best known for the "Paradise Lost" series of documentaries.
