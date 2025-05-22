Front brings slight cooldown to Central Florida on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is finally getting some relief after an extended springtime heat wave.

A front that moved through Florida on Wednesday will lower our highs for Thursday.

Cloudier skies will help limit Thursday’s heating, leading to afternoon highs in the 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible, with the best chance of occurring in our communities south of Orlando.

On Friday, and into the holiday weekend, the heat returns.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s and we’ll have a 20% chance for rain each afternoon.

Our rain and storm chances will be even higher on Monday for Memorial Day.

