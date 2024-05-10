Front brings widely scattered downpours to Central Florida tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front is on the way to Central Florida, and it will move through the area until early Saturday.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that front will bring a widely scattered downpour to the area late Friday and early Saturday as it passes through the region.

Once the rain moves out of the area, it will be followed by some nice weather in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

WATCH: Buildings damaged, trees down as possible tornadoes move through Tallahassee

“We’re also watching for our next storm system,” Terry said.

Rain will return to the area early next week, he said.

SEE: Possible tornadoes damage buildings, down trees & leave thousands without power in Tallahassee

Expect back-to-back days of afternoon showers and storms next week.

Earlier Friday, severe storms marched through Florida’s Panhandle.

In Tallahassee, possible tornadoes damaged buildings and downed trees and powerlines, leaving thousands of residents without power.

Read: Geomagnetic storm: NOAA warns of ‘severe solar storm’

See photos of the damage below, and click here to see video.

Terry gives you a look at what to expect throughout the weekend and next week live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

