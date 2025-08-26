Front will slightly increase rain chances Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front is arriving Tuesday, bringing a 40% chance of rain to Seminole and Orange counties.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s.

The weather pattern will result in mostly cloudy skies for the southern regions, while the northern zones will experience drier conditions with more sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Our area is expected to be drier on Wednesday, with only a 20% chance of sea breeze showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low 90s for most areas.

