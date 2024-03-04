Frontier Airlines to add new flight from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Frontier Airlines plans to add a new destination from Orlando.

The Denver-based airline — part of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. —announced 17 new flights it will add in the U.S. in May, including one from St. Croix to Orlando International Airport on May 25.

The Orlando flight — subject to government approval — would run once a week and have one-way fares starting at $69.

Read: See inside Central Florida’s newest aquarium

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group