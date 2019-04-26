  • Fugitive arrested after attempting to flee police, crashing into cars in Daytona Beach Shores

    By: Michael Springer

    DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A man with 11 arrest warrants was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores on Friday, but not before police said he tried to flee and crashed into numerous cars in a Winn-Dixie parking lot.

    Daytona Beach Shores police officers said they attempted to apprehend William Randolph Klein Jr. as he left the Winn-Dixie. But instead, they said, Klein got in his car and tried to drive away, hitting numerous vehicles, including a police car. No one was hurt.

    Officers were eventually able to pull Klein from the car and put him under arrest.

