Fundraiser held for Officer Kevin Valencia in Longwood

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - Orlando police officers are gathering with the community to help raise money for an officer seriously injured in the line of duty. 

    Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the suspect, Gary Lindsey, died.

    Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal. 

    The fundraiser is being held at the PostTime lounge and cafe from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday. 

    Since he was shot, Valencia has been recovering at a rehab facility outside of Atlanta, where he underwent surgery Friday, according to the police department. 

    The organizers of the fundraiser said it's important to help Valencia's wife and kids since they have to commute often to the Atlanta rehab facility. 

    "It touched my heart," said Karen Lazer, an organizer of the event.  

