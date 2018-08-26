Fundraiser held for Officer Kevin Valencia in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Orlando police officers are gathering with the community to help raise money for an officer seriously injured in the line of duty.
Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the suspect, Gary Lindsey, died.
Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal.
Looking for a good time to support a good cause? Fundraiser today for OPD Officer Kevin Valencia in Longwood. pic.twitter.com/qHj8H3A1Ub— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 26, 2018
The fundraiser is being held at the PostTime lounge and cafe from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Since he was shot, Valencia has been recovering at a rehab facility outside of Atlanta, where he underwent surgery Friday, according to the police department.
Officer Valencia’s surgery went well. His wife Meghan, and his OPD family, are so grateful for the love and support you have shown. We hope to have an update next week. Please keep the prayers coming!— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 24, 2018
The organizers of the fundraiser said it's important to help Valencia's wife and kids since they have to commute often to the Atlanta rehab facility.
"It touched my heart," said Karen Lazer, an organizer of the event.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
