  Fundraiser held for Orlando officer who was shot in the line of duty

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - Orlando police officers gathered with the community to help raise money for an officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty. 

    Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty  on June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the gunman, Gary Lindsey, died, investigators said.

    Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal Studios Orlando. 

    The fundraiser was held at the PostTime lounge Sunday. 

    The organizers of the fundraiser said it's important to help Valencia's wife and kids since they have to commute to an Atlanta rehabilitation facility, where he is recovering. 

    "It touched my heart," said Karen Lazer, an organizer of the event.  

