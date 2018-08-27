LONGWOOD, Fla. - Orlando police officers gathered with the community to help raise money for an officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty.
Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty on June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the gunman, Gary Lindsey, died, investigators said.
Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal Studios Orlando.
The fundraiser was held at the PostTime lounge Sunday.
The organizers of the fundraiser said it's important to help Valencia's wife and kids since they have to commute to an Atlanta rehabilitation facility, where he is recovering.
"It touched my heart," said Karen Lazer, an organizer of the event.
Officer Valencia’s surgery went well. His wife Meghan, and his OPD family, are so grateful for the love and support you have shown. We hope to have an update next week. Please keep the prayers coming!— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 24, 2018
Looking for a good time to support a good cause? Fundraiser today for OPD Officer Kevin Valencia in Longwood. pic.twitter.com/qHj8H3A1Ub— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 26, 2018
