Future uncertain for Volusia's embattled county manager

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Pressure is mounting for Volusia County Manager Jim Dinneen to step aside earlier than first planned.
Tuesday morning’s county council meeting is expected to start with multiple people telling Dinneen to step down.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood, County Council member Heath Post and representatives from several unions are expected to speak during the public comment session prior to the regular meeting.
Dinneen announced this month he would retire in January after staffing issues in the fire department and sheriff’s offices were pointed out in February. Then, former county medical examiner wrote a letter about having no room to store bodies at the medical examiner’s office.
There’s also an online petition with almost 2,000 signatures all in favor of letting him go.
