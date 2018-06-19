  • Future uncertain for Volusia's embattled county manager

    By: Kevin Williams , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Pressure is mounting for Volusia County Manager Jim Dinneen to step aside earlier than first planned.

    Tuesday morning’s county council meeting is expected to start with multiple people telling Dinneen to step down.

    Related Headlines

    Sheriff Mike Chitwood, County Council member Heath Post and representatives from several unions are expected to speak during the public comment session prior to the regular meeting.

    Dinneen announced this month he would retire in January after staffing issues in the fire department and sheriff’s offices were pointed out in February. Then, former county medical examiner wrote a letter about having no room to store bodies at the medical examiner’s office.

    Watch: Volusia County Manager doesn't answer Channel 9's questions about M.E.'s office

    There’s also an online petition with almost 2,000 signatures all in favor of letting him go.

    Channel 9 will be there for today's meeting. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News to see what happens.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Future uncertain for Volusia's embattled county manager

  • Headline Goes Here

    Home invasion shooting leaves two men dead in Cocoa

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctor asks health department to investigate cancer diagnoses in Brevard County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Polk County man killed, 2 others injured in shooting during…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The dangers of high temperatures, and how to avoid them