Future uncertain for Winter Park holiday tradition

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The city of Winter Park could discontinue an annual holiday tradition.
The "Winter in the Park" ice skating rink first opened during the holidays a decade ago in Central Park West Meadow. But commissioners say there has been a reduction in attendance.
Related Headlines
ACTION 9: Why restaurants aren't forced to clean up their kitchens
The city may look at other options beside that rink or try to make it a better experience.
Commissioners wanted to hear from the more city staff and the public before making any decisions. The city hopes to decide before July.
Read: Summer travel 2018: Here’s the best time to book a hotel room
It's not clear what could replace the rink.
<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps >>
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}