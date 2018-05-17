  • Future uncertain for Winter Park holiday tradition

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The city of Winter Park could discontinue an annual holiday tradition.

    The "Winter in the Park" ice skating rink first opened during the holidays a decade ago in Central Park West Meadow. But commissioners say there has been a reduction in attendance.

    The city may look at other options beside that rink or try to make it a better experience.

    Commissioners wanted to hear from the more city staff and the public before making any decisions. The city hopes to decide before July.

    It's not clear what could replace the rink.

