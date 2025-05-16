FWC shares guideline on proposed Florida bear hunt

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the guidelines for what could be Florida’s first bear hunt since 2015.

A vote in Ocala next week could put Florida into a majority of states that allow annual bear hunts.

Commissioners said the population is now large enough to be managed through hunting.

Leaders with the commission say they will propose strengthening rules for the hunt, including limiting it to special zones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group