Gabrielle Expected to Become Hurricane Sunday; No Threat to U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle continued to churn Saturday night in the open Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane soon.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 65 mph.

Strengthening is forecast, and Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

The storm is expected to continue moving northwestward through Sunday, then begin turning to the north by Monday.

11 PM Tropics Update (WFTV)

Gabrielle will stay thousands of miles away from Florida and the United States.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle in the coming days, but the chances for impacts continue to decrease.

Gabrielle formed late Wednesday morning and is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave continues to track westward across the open Atlantic. This system could slowly develop in the back end of next week.

11 PM Tropics Update (WFTV)

This complex still has a Low Development Chance.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group