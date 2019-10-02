Garth Brooks will be 'playin' music' at The Barn in Sanford as part of Dive Bar Tour

SANFORD, Fla. - He’s “playin' music, never sleepin' and workin' on a neon tan,” and country legend Garth Brooks is playing a show at The Barn in Sanford, the artist announced Tuesday.
On Oct. 16, Brooks is bringing his "Dive Bar Tour" to The Barn on South French Avenue.
Brooks and The Barn go way back. He sings about it in his song "The Old Stuff," from 1995′s "Fresh Horses."
The iconic country bar has a reputation for being problematic. From fights to shootings to the stage collapsing, it’s had its fair-share of issues.
In 2015, Sanford police said they were called to The Barn more than 700 times within 18 months.
But The Barn has been around for 40 years, and its neon sign is a neighborhood icon.
Its website boasts “seven bars, plenty of seating, pool tables and our famous mechanical bull.”
However, getting a ticket can be a challenge. According to The Barn’s website, “Tickets are not for sale, and can be found at All Country Music Stations. Good luck winning a ticket!!!”
