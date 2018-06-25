SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Interstate 4 was shut down in both directions Monday due to a gas leak, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said it was shut down at State Road 436 and the leak was reported near a ramp on the east lanes.
TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route
Transportation officials said the leak started in a construction zone.
Drivers heading west can get off at State Road 434. Those heading east can get off at Maitland Boulevard.
No other information was released.
Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 4,5 and 6 for updates.
UPDATE: I-4 is currently closed in BOTH directions due to a gas leak. Seek alternate routes. @scfdpio @SeminoleSO— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) June 25, 2018
I-4 eastbound is currently shut down at SR 436 due to a gas leak in the area. Use alternate routes.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) June 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}