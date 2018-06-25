  • Gas leak prompts closure of I-4 near SR 436, officials say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Interstate 4 was shut down in both directions Monday due to a gas leak, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue. 

    Firefighters said it was shut down at State Road 436 and the leak was reported near a ramp on the east lanes. 

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    Transportation officials said the leak started in a construction zone. 

    Drivers heading west can get off at State Road 434. Those heading east can get off at Maitland Boulevard.

    No other information was released. 

    Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 4,5 and 6 for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories