Gas now averaging under $3 per gallon in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have dropped below the $3 mark for the first time this year.

AAA reported on Sunday that a gallon of regular gasoline averaged $2.97.

That average fell another penny on Monday.

The auto club said these figures marked the lowest daily averages since December 2023.

“Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The cost to fill a 15-gallon gas tank is roughly $44, giving drivers a savings of more than $8 compared to one year ago.

As of Monday, AAA said more than 70% of service stations in the Sunshine State were selling gas for under three bucks.

Here in Central Florida, Brevard County reported the lowest average per gallon at just over $2.91.

“It’s not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump,” Jenkins added.

You can check out gas prices at retailers near you buy clicking HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group