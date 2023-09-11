Gas prices drop again in Florida; here’s how much you’ll pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the third week in a row, Florida gas prices have fallen, according to AAA.

On Sunday, Floridians paid an average of $3.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

It amounts to 8 cents less than the previous week’s average and 24 cents less than the year’s high.

That price was recorded on Aug. 17 at $3.85 per gallon.

Florida Gas Prices AAA said the price of gas fell over the past week in Florida. (AAA)

“Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But don’t get used to it.

“Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon. Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Brevard and Osceola counties have the lowest average prices in Central Florida at $3.50 per gallon.

On Monday, Metro Orlando showed a gallon of gas at $3.56.

This means if you’re running on fumes and fill up an average-sized tank in The City Beautiful, plan to pay about $54.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

