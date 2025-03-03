Gas prices fall slightly in Florida; here’s how to check prices near you

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you stop by a Florida service station Monday, you’re likely pay a little less for gas than you did at your last fill-up.

AAA said gas prices in the Sunshine State dropped three cents last week, landing at $3.07 per gallon on Sunday.

Data showed another penny drop on Monday.

AAA average gas prices as of March 25 AAA said Florida drivers will likely find gas a few cents cheaper than a week ago. (AAA)

Here in Central Florida, the price for a gallon of regular gas is straddling the state average.

The auto club said motorists will likely find the best buy in Brevard and Flagler counties, where a gallon averaged just over $3.01.

Marion County showed the highest price locally, with the average just over $3.11.

AAA recommends combining errands, driving conservatively, and shopping around to save money at the pump.

You can check out gas prices at retailers near you buy clicking HERE.

