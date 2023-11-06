Gas prices, lowest in 2023 according to AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said Monday morning that Sunday’s average gas price per gallon was around $3.17, the lowest since December 2022.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to AAA’s data, that’s 5 cents less than the previous low, set back in March.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

READ: What to expect in Florida’s special session this week

Across Florida, the average gas price has declined 12 cents per gallon within the last week and is down 68 cents from 2023′s high of $3.85.

READ: Federal transportation money headed to Florida

“The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins continued. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

READ: Traffic alert: Year-long traffic shift on Lake Underhill Road starts Monday

If you are traveling this week, expect to pay the most for gas in West Palm Beach, Naples, and Tallahassee, where prices range from $3.28 to $3.37 per gallon.

AAA said Orlando, Pensacola, and Fort Walton are seeing the lowest prices at $3.00-$3.07 average per gallon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group