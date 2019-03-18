  • Gas prices on the rise, and winter travelers might be why

    By: Kelly Healey

    FLORIDA - According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices have gone up 15 cents in the last week, and winter travelers might be the cause.

     

    AAA said more winter travelers are heading to Florida to escape the cold, but because gas supplies are thin around this time of year, prices are going up, along with the demand.

     

    Florida ranks among the top 10 for highest gas prices across the nation.

    However, Orlando drivers are still paying slightly less than the state average.

     

    AAA said that one of the ways to save fuel is to slow down.

     

    The company’s website says: “The faster you drive the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy.”

     

