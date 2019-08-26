  • Gators band director grabbed, pushed to ground after football game, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said the University of Florida's band director was grabbed and pushed to the ground after the football game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

    Police said the band director was walking back to the buses when a Hurricanes fan began pushing her way through the band. 

    The band director attempted to stop the woman, but he was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground, according to police.

    The band director fell and received a minor cut to the head but did not need stitches, police said. 

