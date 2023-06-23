Get paddling: Flagler County offering paddleboard rentals at 3 parks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve been interested in paddleboarding but don’t have the equipment, Flagler County has a solution for you.

The county is now offering paddleboard equipment rentals at three county parks: Herschel King, Bings Landing, and River to Sea Preserve.

The kiosks, operated by a company called PADL out of Key Biscayne, each have four boards, paddles, and life preservers available to rent.

“Residents are seeking more access to the water, and we are always looking for ways to add amenities to our parks facilities,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito.

The cost to rent the boards from the self-serve kiosks is typically $25 per hour.

Renters must be 18 years old to ride the paddleboards and the hours are sunrise, to sunset or 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. as weather permits.

You can click here to visit the company’s website, which provides information about how to download its app as well as how-to videos about “How to PADL” – renting, riding, and ending the rental.

