0 Gillum campaigns along I-4 corridor as Election Day nears

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - With less than two weeks until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum had a busy Friday crisscrossing Central Florida.

He made two stops in Volusia County before a final rally in Sanford.

"This is game time. We are 11 days out from Election Day and we want folks around the state to know that we're counting on them to show up and be involved in the process,” he said.

Campaigning with Pasha Baker, a candidate for Sanford mayor, Gillum rallied supporters gathered outside the Allen Chapel Church, excited to see the man they hope will be the next governor of Florida.

"He speaks for not only my people, but the world, because we're one race, the human race, and I see that unity in him,” said Sanford resident Marissa Felix.

"We feel he actually cares and can relate, you know, so I'm definitely in his corner,” said resident Elizabeth White.

Gillum told supporters it's important to vote early.

He also made stops in Deltona and at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, where he told supporters the election this year is different, and it's a chance to make history by putting a Democrat in the governor's mansion for the first time in 24 years.

He had the same message tonight here in Sanford.

Gillum will continue campaigning along the I-4 corridor Saturday.

He'll be in Kissimmee, and then he has several events planned in the Tampa Bay area.



