Girl escapes alleged kidnapping attempt in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man tried to kidnap a girl in Flagler County.

Investigators said an attempted child abduction occurred Sunday afternoon on Fort Caroline Lane in Palm Coast.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident where a juvenile girl was roller skating in the street and was approached by an unknown male in a black car.

The suspect, described as having light skin and blue/green hair, allegedly attempted to get the girl into his vehicle.

Deputies said the girl managed to escape by stepping on the suspect’s foot with her skate, causing him to leave the area.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and reviewed camera footage from multiple residences to locate the suspect vehicle or identify a suspect, but no vehicles matching the description were observed during the time of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in identifying the suspect.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group