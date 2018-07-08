Girl killed, adult seriously burned in Orlando house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A house fire in Orlando killed a girl and sent an adult to the hospital with severe burns early Sunday, fire officials said.
Firefighters began fighting the fire at 5298 Lescot Lane around 5:50 a.m. where first responders found three people inside.
Related Headlines
Read: One killed after double shooting at Lake Mary shopping plaza, deputies say
Three people were inside the home when firefighters arrived, officials said. An adult was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burns, firefighters said.
Firefighters found a girl inside who died in the fire, officials said. The third occupant, a boy, was able to get out of the house.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the blaze.
Live updates: 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
No working smoke alarms were in the home or audible when firefighters arrived, officials said.
As part of community outreach, Orlando firefighters will be going door-to-door in the Lescot Lane neighborhood to install free fire alarms Monday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}