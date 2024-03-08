Give Kids the World Village celebrates 38 years of spreading joy

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Give Kids the World Village is celebrating another year in the Central Florida community.

The organization celebrated its 38th anniversary on Thursday

Volunteers and wish families celebrated the milestone with a fairytale tea party at the Kissimmee village.

The nonprofit organization provides sick children and their families with week-long vacations at no cost.

Since the organization’s beginning, it has granted wishes for nearly 200,000 children.

