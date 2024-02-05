Global cancer cases could increase 77% over the next 26 years, report estimates

ORLANDO, Fla. — New data from the World Health Organization predicts a staggering 77% rise in cancer cases by the year 2050.

Their research also found growing disparities in access to care.

Data shows only two out of every five countries provide basic healthcare packages for cancer patients.

Watch: Data shows an increase in young people getting cancer

The study found that the main reasons behind the increase are obesity, tobacco, alcohol use - and the fact that people are living longer.

