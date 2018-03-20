0 GOAA aims to improve emergency communications at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board members on Monday discussed three ways the agency plans to improve communication with passengers during emergencies at Orlando International Airport.

The proposed changes draw from lessons learned during a January 2017 deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and a May 2017 standoff at OIA involving a suspect with a fake gun.

OIA faced criticism at the time from passengers who didn't hear safety instructions about moving toward another side of the central terminal.

Read: Police: ICE agent accidentally fires gun at OIA, injures foot

These screens at all the ticket counters are part of the project. The airport wants to be able to quickly make them display info and instructions for what to do during an emergency. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/y3Y4IpE89m — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) March 19, 2018

Read: Traffic heavy at OIA after lithium-ion battery explosion cancels 24 flights

"When I had made it to the baggage claim area, there were airport employees that didn't even realize it was happening," passenger Kristen Lowerhouse told Channel 9 last year.

Tom Draper, GOAA's director of airport operations, said communication during emergencies can prove challenging.

"Everyone wants the information and they want it immediately," he said. "And a lot of times in an emergency situation, we can't provide that."

Read: Orlando police internal affairs investigation opened after unescorted woman attacked at OIA

It’s amazing how calm it is in the tower, even during busy takeoff/landing rushes. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/34laDXqtfM — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) March 19, 2018

Read: Police: Man with gun arrested at Orlando airport threatened to kill wife

OIA defended its response to the 2017 incident, but it vowed to improve communication so passengers are aware of the nature of an emergency and how they should react to it.

Draper said the airport is modifying its alarm and PA systems.

"(We are adding) some pre-scripted messages, so we can load those up and put those out right away and then come out with more specific information as the incident is evolving," he said.

Read: Officials: Cannonball, guns, welding torches, ninja weapons among items confiscated at OIA

Gotta say, up there at 342 feet, @MCO’s air traffic controllers might have the best view in @citybeautiful. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/gBEdEzrFoA — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) March 19, 2018

Read: OIA officials: More than 2 dozen guns confiscated in 2017

The airport will soon use software that can display emergency messages and safety instructions on numerous electronic screens at ticket counters.

Airport officials also seek to gain permission to notify passengers of emergencies by phone, similar to the state's Amber Alert system.

That project still has several hurdles to clear before being implemented, Draper said.

Read: 9 Investigates: Police officers assigned to OIA

© 2018 Cox Media Group.