0 GOAA official says TSA has improved performance at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 40 Transportation Security Administration agents will be added to Orlando International Airport next month for the first time since 2013.

Lanes will also be added at security checkpoints to try to reduce travelers' wait times.

The TSA was up against people's preconceived notions Wednesday, even though lines moved quickly most of the day.

Passenger Daniel Hoeft said that passing through the checkpoint is often unpleasant.

"Some of the agents sometimes don't have a lot of compassion," he said. "And that gets a little frustrating as a frequent flyer."

There was a thawing of relations Wednesday between the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and TSA.

"I think this is the best result we could have come to," GOAA CEO Phil Brown said.

One month ago, the airport authority threatened to pull the plug on the federal agency, giving it 60 days to turn things around and impress GOAA's board members.

TSA chose to add 41 agents at the airport.

"So our officers have in fact been processing and screening more passengers per lane in this airport than in any other airport in this country," TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said.

The agency will also provide OIA two more canine units that will screen passengers using the agency's TSA Precheck service.

"It's something that's actually been very gratifying to participate in," Brown said.

He said TSA's progress is "demonstrably improved" and that he expects "a good outcome" when privatization discussions resume in April during which the federal agency will present a full report.

