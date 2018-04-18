  • GOAA to decide on whether to privatize security screenings at OIA

    ORLANDO, Fla. - During its monthly board meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will decide on whether to move forward with privatizing security screenings at Orlando International Airport.

    GOAA board members voted to begin the privatization process two months ago, but they built in a two-month hold on that vote to give the Transportation Security Administration one last chance to fix problems with its operation at the airport.

    Wait times continue to be long, but airport officials said conditions have improved.

    Two months ago, TSA union members picketed outside OIA after receiving word of privatization talks.

    They were concerned that more than 1,000 feral workers could lose their job and their pension.

    But GOAA officials said they weren't upset with rank-and-file employees. The vote to start the privatization process after 60 days got TSA officials' attention.

    Since then, the agency has provided additional officers, made more of them full-time employees, added K9 teams and expedited plans to add lanes and equipment to hasten screenings.

    Airport officials said that in recent weeks, the TSA has shown greater cooperation, so all signs point toward OIA continuing a relationship with the federal agency instead of hiring a private security contractor.

