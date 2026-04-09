Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes to headline Orlando sports leadership event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dominique Dawes, the Olympic gold medalist who helped lead the United States’ “Magnificent Seven” gymnastics team, will be the featured speaker at this year’s Celebrating Women in Sports luncheon in Orlando.

The annual event, organized by Greater Orlando Sports Commission, is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus.

Organizers say the luncheon has become one of Central Florida’s larger annual sports leadership events, drawing more than 750 attendees last year and recognizing women who have made an impact across the local sports community.

Dawes is expected to speak during a featured fireside conversation and will headline an event that also includes awards honoring local leaders in sports.

She made history at the 1996 Olympics as the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic medal in gymnastics and remains one of the most recognizable figures from that U.S. team.

Since retiring from competition, Dawes has built a broader role in sports and youth development. She founded the Dominique Dawes Academy in Maryland, became a minority owner of Washington Spirit and later joined ownership groups connected to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jason Siegel, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, said the event is designed to celebrate women shaping sports locally while also bringing nationally known voices to Orlando.

This year’s luncheon will also include recognition for local recipients of leadership and rising star awards, with honorees expected to be announced later.

Past speakers have included major names across sports and media, including Misty May-Treanor, Doris Burke and Brandi Chastain.

Organizers say table sponsorships are already available, while individual tickets will go on sale later this year.

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