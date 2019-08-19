Golden Rule Day: Fun Spot to donate a portion of ticket sales to Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fun Spot America said it will donate a portion of tickets sold Saturday at its Orlando and Kissimmee parks to Orange County Public Schools and the School District of Osceola County as part of its Golden Rule Day.
Single-day tickets to the parks will be reduced to $25, and $5 of each ticket sold will be donated to the school districts' education foundations, the company said.
"I am so excited about this event as it reminds me of growing up in my parents' house. They always treated others how they wanted to be treated," said John Arie Jr., Fun Spot's CEO and owner. "When you practice the Golden Rule, everything else falls into place. And I am so excited to go public with this mission as we all need to practice this a little bit more in our lives."
Visitors may purchase as many as 10 tickets and use them between Aug. 24, 2019, and May 31, 2020.
