Gone but not forgotten: Master Deputy Craig Heber

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Orange County Deputy Craig Heber

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute on Friday to a family member lost 13 years ago.

Master Deputy Craig Heber died on July 21, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Officials said Heber died unexpectedly while working off-duty to help a resident whose home was flooding.

On social media, the sheriff’s office noted Heber’s End of Watch and said,We will never forget his selfless service.”

