Gone but not forgotten: Master Deputy Craig Heber

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute on Friday to a family member lost 13 years ago.

Master Deputy Craig Heber died on July 21, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Officials said Heber died unexpectedly while working off-duty to help a resident whose home was flooding.

In Memoriam: Master Deputy Craig Heber

End of Watch: July 21, 2010



Deputy Heber tragically suffered a fatal heart attack after working off-duty in the heat to save a homeowner's property when the home flooded.



We will never forget his selfless service.#FallenHero #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/b91RZIEX7x — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 21, 2023

On social media, the sheriff’s office noted Heber’s End of Watch and said, “We will never forget his selfless service.”

